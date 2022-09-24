Cobblers dealt Magloire blow as Brady delivers injury update after Stockport win`

Tyler Magloire.

Cobblers will be without Tyler Magloire for a ‘considerable length of time’ after it was confirmed that he has suffered a serious hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old limped off in the first-half against Rochdale last weekend and missed the subsequent two fixtures against Cambridge United and Stockport County.

Manager Jon Brady remained vague when asked for an update on Magloire’s status last week but he was able to provide more clarity following Saturday’s win over Stockport County and it was not good news.

There was a more promising update on Shaun McWilliams, whilst Akin Odimayo and Aaron McGowan are set to return to training next week but both will be eased back in following muscle and knee injuries respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There might be one or two on their way back but with Tyler, it’s a hamstring injury and it will be a considerable length of time and that’s a blow for us,” Brady said.

"I am wary of putting timeframes on things but with Shaun, we hope it might be no more than three more weeks, hopefully. Don’t pin me on that but we want to be transparent.