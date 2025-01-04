Cobblers dealt huge blow as Nolan confirms worst fears over Guthrie injury

Jon Guthrie

Jon Guthrie will miss the rest of the season after Kevin Nolan confirmed he has suffered a serious knee injury.

The club captain was all on his own when he fell to ground and screamed in agony during the first half of Town’s 0-0 draw against Stevenage on New Year’s Day.

Guthrie’s left knee seemed to buckle as he went to win a header and he required several minutes of treatment before being stretchered off.

Nolan had been hoping that the injury wouldn’t be as bad as it first looked but that is not the case after scan results confirmed ligament damage. He will now miss at least the rest of this season.

"I’m absolutely gutted for him,” said Nolan after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Burton Albion. “I was hopeful he would be OK and it’d just be a little tweak but unfortunately we won’t be with Jon for the rest of the season.

“It's unfortunate but the skipper still has a lot to offer us. He’s been in and around the lads but he’s obviously hurting because his season’s over.

"We’ll do everything we can to support him and get him back to full fitness. He’ll still contribute and he’ll be driving us and he’ll drive the standards because he’s brilliant at that.

"I’ll speak to him about that in the coming weeks but we’ve got to give him a bit of time off and let him have his operation. I’m going to go and speak to Jon after the game today and see how he is.”

At the end of Saturday’s game, Aaron McGowan held up Jon Guthrie’s shirt in front of the away fans, who responded by chanting the skipper’s name.