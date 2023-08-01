Cobblers have been dealt an injury setback four days before the start of the new League One season with midfielder Ben Fox ruled out for up to six weeks.

The 25-year-old has only just returned from five months out with an ankle injury and came off the bench to feature in Town’s pre-season games against Brackley Town, Kidderminster Harriers and MK Dons.

However, in the last of those friendlies, Fox picked up an injury that will keep him out for the start of the season. He joins Harvey Lintott, Danny Hylton, Ryan Haynes and Tyler Magloire in the treatment room before the campaign has even kicked off, although Shaun McWilliams and Sam Hoskins should be available for Saturday’s opener against Stevenage.

Ben Fox

"Unfortunately Foxy took an injury right at the death on Saturday and he’ll be out for up to about six weeks,” confirmed manager Jon Brady.

"I think Shaun and Sam will definitely be involved at the weekend but Harvey is still struggling with his hip from the end of last season. He shouldn’t be too far away but he’s recovering and Saturday will probably be a little early for him.