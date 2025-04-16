Sam Hoskins receives treatment during the draw with Reading

Tom Eaves will miss the final four games of the season with a thigh injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old striker has been plagued by various injuries throughout the campaign, limiting him to just 14 league starts, and manager Kevin Nolan confirmed on Wednesday that he won’t play any further part.

Nolan also revealed Sam Hoskins is struggling to make Good Friday’s game at Charlton Athletic as he continues to manage an ongoing knee issue. The forward needed treatment towards the end of last Saturday’s goalless draw with Reading before being taken off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately Tom’s probably going to miss the rest of the season,” said Nolan. “We thought he was going to be OK and we had our fingers crossed but the scans showed a tear to his thigh so he won’t play again this season. Hopefully we’ll have him back at the start of pre-season.

"Sam Hoskins came off with a bit of a knock on his knee. He’s been managing that for a long time and we’re just waiting to hear back from his scan. He’ll probably have to see a specialist. We’re hoping it’ll be good news and he’ll be able to play over the weekend.”

Nesta Guinness-Walker is suspended for Friday’s game after his red card against Reading and Terry Taylor is ineligible to face his parent club.