Cobblers dealt another long-term injury blow as Nelson suffers ligament damage
Cobblers have lost another defender to a long-term injury after centre-back Sid Nelson sustained knee ligament damage.
The 25-year-old summer signing suffered the injury during an innocuous incident in training earlier this week.
No date has been put on Nelson's return but he looks set to join left-back Joseph Mills in missing a large chunk of the season.
"It is a really unfortunate one for Sid, no one was near him but his knee twisted and it is a real shame," said Brady.
"He has had a scan and it is ligament damage. Sid will see the specialist again next week and we might have a better idea on timescales then but we will be without him for some considerable time.
"To lose both Sid and Millsy in the space of just over a week is very unfortunate and we will support both players every step of the way on their recovery.
"Our medical staff will do all they can and knowing both boys as I do, I know they will be working as hard as possible."