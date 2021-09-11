Cobblers dealt another long-term injury blow as Nelson suffers ligament damage

Sid Nelson.

Cobblers have lost another defender to a long-term injury after centre-back Sid Nelson sustained knee ligament damage.

The 25-year-old summer signing suffered the injury during an innocuous incident in training earlier this week.

No date has been put on Nelson's return but he looks set to join left-back Joseph Mills in missing a large chunk of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is a really unfortunate one for Sid, no one was near him but his knee twisted and it is a real shame," said Brady.

"He has had a scan and it is ligament damage. Sid will see the specialist again next week and we might have a better idea on timescales then but we will be without him for some considerable time.

"To lose both Sid and Millsy in the space of just over a week is very unfortunate and we will support both players every step of the way on their recovery.