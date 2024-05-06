Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady has suggested that the ‘financial power’ of clubs in League One means Cobblers might have to wait for the market to ‘settle down’ before doing the bulk of their recruitment this summer.

Big-spending duo Stockport County and Wrexham will both be expected to do well in the third tier next season while fellow promotion club Mansfield Town harbour similarly ambitious plans. The three who have come down from the Championship – Huddersfield, Rotherham and Birmingham – are also likely to flex their financial muscles this summer.

"There are some big clubs coming into the league and there will be clubs who have the financial power to almost cherry-pick who they want,” said Brady on the Cobblers Show. “That's the big difference this summer.

Jon Brady

"It looks very, very strong financially and we are already noticing that. Right now, agents are going over and above and the market needs to settle down and it usually does until a couple of weeks before pre-season starts.

"That's when things begin to tamper down and you get into pre-season and it gets a little bit more realistic but obviously there are clubs who will skew the market with their financial power. That happens in every league all over the world but more so this year with the teams that are coming up from League Two and down from the Championship.

"We've got a lot to do and a lot to go through and that's always ongoing with recruitment. You never stop. You're doing it straight after January and you're looking and looking and you're constantly touching base.

