Cobblers could have two players back from injury for visit of Bristol Rovers
Cobblers could be boosted by the return of two players when they host Bristol Rovers at Sixfields on Saturday.
Jon Brady was without 10 players for Tuesday’s 4-3 defeat at Leyton Orient but he delivered some much-needed good news when asked about the injury situation on Thursday, although there was a disappointing update on goalkeeper Lee Burge.
"We’re hopeful that one or two might be involved at the weekend,” said Brady. “It might be limited minutes but there’s a couple that could be back. I can’t guarantee anything at the moment but we'll see.
"Lee has injured his hamstring so he faces a period of time out. That’s the situation with him. We’re monitoring Sam (Sherring) and hopefully he’s not too far away from returning.”
Brady once again was forced into changes against Orient with Burge and Aaron McGowan joining the injury list from the weekend. Ben Fox also finished Tuesday’s game limping.
Brady added: "It obviously doesn't help when you're making changes all the team. It's just so inconsistent with all the injuries but it is what is and we have to find a way.
"There's a lot of games coming up but that's all we've got available at the moment. The injury situation is tough to take but we have to patch them up and find a way and that's just how it is.”