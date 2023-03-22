Cobblers could potentially have one of their nine injured players back available for Saturday’s League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers.

Right-back Aaron McGowan will return to the fold following his three-game suspension while defender Akin Odimayo, who has been out for six weeks with a hamstring injury, is making good progress.

"We are hopeful,” said Brady. “Obviously Aaron has done his suspension and we just need to monitor his fitness levels but I don't know on the others.

Aaron McGowan is back from suspension

"Possibly AK could be involved but we are working hard and we won't risk that for just the one game – it might be the next one. We can't be 100 per cent sure at the moment so we'll see.”

If Odimayo is not deemed fit enough to feature, Cobblers could be missing 11 players after Kieron Bowie and Tom King were called up by their national teams.

