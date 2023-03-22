News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers could have one injured player back against Doncaster Rovers

Brady not willing to take risks with nine games still to play

By James Heneghan
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 1 min read

Cobblers could potentially have one of their nine injured players back available for Saturday’s League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers.

Right-back Aaron McGowan will return to the fold following his three-game suspension while defender Akin Odimayo, who has been out for six weeks with a hamstring injury, is making good progress.

"We are hopeful,” said Brady. “Obviously Aaron has done his suspension and we just need to monitor his fitness levels but I don't know on the others.

Aaron McGowan is back from suspension
"Possibly AK could be involved but we are working hard and we won't risk that for just the one game – it might be the next one. We can't be 100 per cent sure at the moment so we'll see.”

If Odimayo is not deemed fit enough to feature, Cobblers could be missing 11 players after Kieron Bowie and Tom King were called up by their national teams.

"There's been a lot of setbacks but we have taken them on the chin and we have always found a way,” Brady added. "I have a great group here that is working extremely hard in the face of adversity and we will keep trying to find a way on Saturday."

