Cobblers could bring in one, two or even three on deadline day

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood will work together on trying to sign players before the window closes

Kevin Nolan 'certainly hopes to have one in’ but says Cobblers could sign two or even three players on deadline day if everything falls into place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window in England and Scotland shuts at 11pm this evening, providing clubs with a last-gasp opportunity to strengthen their squads for the final three months of the season.

Cobblers have signed Liam Shaw and Terry Taylor so far this window but Nolan feels further reinforcements are required to boost his side’s survival bid, particularly in attack, and at least one player looks likely to join on deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any addition could be permanent or temporary. Whilst the club have five loanees on their books and only five can be named in a matchday squad, Callum Morton’s season-ending injury means a space is open.

"We're hoping to do a bit of business before the end of the window,” confirmed Nolan after Saturday’s 3-2 win over Huddersfield Town. “We might have one in, who knows two or even three, we don't know. But I'm certainly hoping to have one in before the end of the window.”

Meanwhile, the Town boss also gave an update on Aaron McGowan and TJ Eyoma after both defenders came off during Saturday’s victory.

He added: "Aaron's just felt a bit of tightness in his hamstring, same with TJ in his groin. You've got to protect them because we can't afford to lose these boys. They've been crucial to what we've done so hopefully, touch wood, they won't be serious.”