Cobblers could benefit after Chelsea agree deal with Aston Villa for Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka.

Cobblers could be about to receive a financial boost after Chelsea agreed a deal with Aston Villa for young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chukwuemeka, who is considered one of the best young talents in Europe, left Northampton’s academy for Aston Villa under the EPPP scheme as a 12-year-old. He has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and AC Millan this summer but Chelsea announced they had agreed a fee with Villa on Tuesday.

Should a deal go through, it is understood Cobblers would be due five per cent of the overall fee, which is reported to be £20million. Various reports suggest between £10m and £15m of that is upfront, meaning Cobblers would receive around £500-750k. They are also due further money if and when Chukwuemeka hits certain landmarks, such as 100 Premier League appearances.