Shaun McWilliams.

Cobblers could be missing as many as eight players for Saturday’s League Two fixture against Grimsby Town.

Those definitely out include Akin Odimayo, Kieron Bowie, Danny Hylton and Ryan Haynes, while Ben Fox is a ‘big doubt’ after being sent for a scan following the ankle injury he suffered in midweek.

Shaun McWilliams was also withdrawn due to injury in the 0-0 draw with Wimbledon on Tuesday but he has a better chance of featuring against Grimsby Town. Goalkeeper Lee Burge and Right-back Aaron McGowan could also be back involved this weekend.

Tyler Magloire should be available after sitting out in midweek as Cobblers manage his workload following an injury-riddled few months for the centre-back.

"Foxy is quite a big doubt for Saturday,” said Jon Brady. “We will see with Shaun but we are hoping. We will leave it until the last minute.

"We are managing Tyler and that's something we need to do because of his previous injuries. We didn't want to put him in the red zone because if we did, he'd have been a huge risk of taking another injury. We just need to look after him.

