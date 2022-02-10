Cobblers could be depleted at Port Vale after picking up 'niggles' in midweek

Jon Brady is often an animated figure on the touchline.

Cobblers could be forced to take a slightly depleted squad to Port Vale this weekend if the 'niggles' they picked up against Newport County in midweek do not settle down in time.

Town were already without Jack Sowerby and Aaron McGowan on Tuesday and both could again be absent at Vale Park due to knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

And manager Jon Brady revealed on Thursday that other players are also struggling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We did pick up one or two other niggles from Tuesday night," confirmed Brady.

"I won't say who they are but it's tough for us to swallow at the moment.

"We will just have to see how they react towards the weekend."

Brady himself will be absent from the technical area on Saturday after receiving his fourth booking of the season against Newport.

The Town boss is often an animated and passionate figure on the touchline, something that resonates well with supporters, even if it has occasionally got him into trouble with the officials.

"I do feel some decisions of late have been hard to comprehend," said Brady.

"I would love to curb that (passion) a bit more but when they keep happening time and time again, it gets very frustrating.

"I am passionate about what we do and how we do and when you work so hard all week and then big calls go against you, I find it really tough to take.

"All of our staff here are passionate, there's no doubt about that, and I wish at times I could be better in those moments, but that's me."

Asked for the very latest on Sowerby and McGowan, Brady added: "It will be touch and go for them this weekend.