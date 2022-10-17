Cobblers confirm they have appealed Ben Fox's red card against Leyton Orient

Cobblers have appealed Ben Fox’s sending off against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Ollie Yates following a challenge on Craig Clay early in the second-half at Brisbane Road. He now faces a three-match ban – starting at Stevenage on Saturday and not including tomorrow’s EFL Trophy game against Arsenal U21s – unless the decision is overturned.

Town boss Jon Brady was deeply unhappy with the decision, so much so he was booked for his protests on the touchline. Even Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens described it as ‘harsh’ and said he would have been ‘very disappointed’ had one of his players been sent off for the same challenge.

The club expect to hear the result of their appeal on Tuesday afternoon.

Cobblers drew the game 0-0 despite playing so much of the second-half with 10 men.