Cobblers confirm squad numbers for 2025/26 season

By James Heneghan
Published 30th Jul 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 10:04 BST
Elliott List will wear the number 10 shirtplaceholder image
Elliott List will wear the number 10 shirt
Cobblers have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025/26 season – subject to further new signings.

Lee Burge will again wear the number one shirt, with new goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons taking 34, while fellow summer signings Jack Burroughs (2), Conor McCarthy (3), Dean Campbell (4), Elliott List (10), Kamarai Swyer (11), Tyrese Fornah (14), Jordan Thorniley (15), Joe Wormleighton (16), Michael Jacobs (17), Michel Forbes (18) and Jack Perkins (21) have all had their new numbers confirmed.

One change from last season sees Cameron McGeehan go from 18 to 8. Sam Hoskins will again be Town’s number 7 with captain Jon Guthrie 5 and Tom Eaves 9.

FULL SQUAD NUMBERS

1 Lee Burge 2 Jack Burroughs 3 Conor McCarthy 4 Dean Campbell 5 Jon Guthrie 6 Jordan Willis 7 Sam Hoskins 8 Cameron McGeehan 9 Tom Eaves 10 Elliott List 11 Kamarai Swyer 12 Nesta Guinness-Walker 14 Tyrese Fornah 15 Jordan Thorniley 16 Joe Wormleighton 17 Michael Jacobs 18 Michael Forbes 21 Jack Perkins 25 Josh Tomlinson 26 Jack Baldwin 29 Liam Shaw 31 James Dadge 33 Matty Ireland 34 Ross Fitzsimons 35 Max Dyche 40 Neo Dobson

