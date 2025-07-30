Cobblers confirm squad numbers for 2025/26 season
Lee Burge will again wear the number one shirt, with new goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons taking 34, while fellow summer signings Jack Burroughs (2), Conor McCarthy (3), Dean Campbell (4), Elliott List (10), Kamarai Swyer (11), Tyrese Fornah (14), Jordan Thorniley (15), Joe Wormleighton (16), Michael Jacobs (17), Michel Forbes (18) and Jack Perkins (21) have all had their new numbers confirmed.
One change from last season sees Cameron McGeehan go from 18 to 8. Sam Hoskins will again be Town’s number 7 with captain Jon Guthrie 5 and Tom Eaves 9.
FULL SQUAD NUMBERS
1 Lee Burge 2 Jack Burroughs 3 Conor McCarthy 4 Dean Campbell 5 Jon Guthrie 6 Jordan Willis 7 Sam Hoskins 8 Cameron McGeehan 9 Tom Eaves 10 Elliott List 11 Kamarai Swyer 12 Nesta Guinness-Walker 14 Tyrese Fornah 15 Jordan Thorniley 16 Joe Wormleighton 17 Michael Jacobs 18 Michael Forbes 21 Jack Perkins 25 Josh Tomlinson 26 Jack Baldwin 29 Liam Shaw 31 James Dadge 33 Matty Ireland 34 Ross Fitzsimons 35 Max Dyche 40 Neo Dobson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.