Cobblers confirm new captain and vice-captain for upcoming campaign

By James Heneghan
Friday, 29th July 2022, 1:23 pm
Jon Guthrie.
Cobblers have confirmed their new captain and vice-captain for the 2022/23 League Two season.

Jon Guthrie has taken on the role of club skipper from the now-retired Joseph Mills while Aaron McGowan, who’s currently injured and is not due to return until mid-September at the earliest, will be his deputy following Fraser Horsfall’s departure.

"Jon and Aaron are both hugely respected members within the squad, they lead by example and form a really important part of the team,” said Brady.

"They are both excellent characters within the group and this is a natural progression for the both of them.

"Whilst Jon and Aaron will wear the armband I know we have a dressing room full of leaders, with the likes of Sam Hoskins, Shaun McWilliams, Mitch Pinnock and Danny Hylton, who will show that with their performances on the pitch."

