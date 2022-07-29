Cobblers confirm new captain and vice-captain for upcoming campaign

Cobblers have confirmed their new captain and vice-captain for the 2022/23 League Two season.
Jon Guthrie has taken on the role of club skipper from the now-retired Joseph Mills while Aaron McGowan, who’s currently injured and is not due to return until mid-September at the earliest, will be his deputy following Fraser Horsfall’s departure.
"Jon and Aaron are both hugely respected members within the squad, they lead by example and form a really important part of the team,” said Brady.
"They are both excellent characters within the group and this is a natural progression for the both of them.
"Whilst Jon and Aaron will wear the armband I know we have a dressing room full of leaders, with the likes of Sam Hoskins, Shaun McWilliams, Mitch Pinnock and Danny Hylton, who will show that with their performances on the pitch."