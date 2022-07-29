Cobblers confirm new captain and vice-captain for upcoming campaign

Jon Guthrie.

Cobblers have confirmed their new captain and vice-captain for the 2022/23 League Two season.

Jon Guthrie has taken on the role of club skipper from the now-retired Joseph Mills while Aaron McGowan, who’s currently injured and is not due to return until mid-September at the earliest, will be his deputy following Fraser Horsfall’s departure.

"Jon and Aaron are both hugely respected members within the squad, they lead by example and form a really important part of the team,” said Brady.

"They are both excellent characters within the group and this is a natural progression for the both of them.