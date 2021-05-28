Cobblers confirm more pre-season friendlies

Fernie Fields will host Northampton's first friendly.

Cobblers now know almost their entire pre-season schedule after confirming several further friendlies.

Jon Brady's side will kick off their 2021/22 pre-season campaign with the traditional trip to Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday, July 10th (3pm).

That game will be followed by the visit from Premier League side West Ham United to Sixfields, a game that 2020/21 season ticket holders will be able to watch for free. Northampton will then travel to Stamford on Saturday, July 17th (midday kick-off) after spending a few days at a fitness camp.

Following a home game against opponents to be confirmed on Tuesday, July 20th, the next evening Brady’s men will travel to Hayden Road to take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds in a 7.45pm kick off.

The club's Open Day will then clash with the visit of Birmingham City on Saturday, July 24th, ahead of an away game at Brackley Town on Tuesday, July 27th (7pm).

Pre-season will conclude with an away game against opponents to be confirmed on Saturday, July 31st.

Further admission details and arrangements for all fixtures, including the free admission for 20/21 season ticket holders at the West Ham game, will be confirmed in due course.

FULL SCHEDULE

Sat Jul 10 Sileby Rangers A 3pm

Tue Jul 13 WEST HAM UNITED H 7pm

Sat Jul 17 Stamford A 12 noon

Tue Jul 20 HOME GAME TBC

Wed Jul 21 AFC Rushden & Diamonds A 7.45pm

Sat Jul 24 BIRMINGHAM CITY H 3pm (CLUB OPEN DAY PRIOR TO GAME)

Tue Jul 27 Brackley Town A 7pm