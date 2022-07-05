Cobblers confirm dates for Open Day and unveiling of new kits

Sixfields

Cobblers will host their annual Open Day at Sixfields on Sunday, July 17, from 11am.

The popular event, which returns in 2022 having been postponed in each of the last two years due to the pandemic, offers free admission and fun for all of the family.

Among this year's attractions are the opportunity to watch an open training session on the pitch (11.30am) and a chance for all young supporters present to come on to the pitch and play against the first team squad in a special young fans v players challenge (approx 12.15pm). Supporters will also be able to meet the squad for photos and autographs (12.30pm) with plenty of activities and stalls outside and around the stadium.

On the same day, the club will launch their brand new away kit. It will be available to view in the club store for the very first time from 11am that morning and details of how you can pre-order.