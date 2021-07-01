Cobblers confirm dates for EFL Trophy games
Town face League Two rivals plus Premier League academy
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:58 pm
The dates and times for Northampton's Papa John's Trophy group games have been confirmed.
The Cobblers who have been placed in Southern Group D, will begin their campaign by heading to Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday, August 31, for a 7pm kick-off.
Walsall will then visit Sixfields on Tuesday, October 5, also at 7pm, before Town end their group stage by hosting Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Tuesday, November 2, again at 7pm.
Ticket details will be confirmed in due course.
The top two teams will progress from each group, with a penalty shoot-out required to decide who takes an extra point in the event of a draw.