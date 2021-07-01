Cobblers confirm dates for EFL Trophy games

Cobblers will start their Papa John's Trophy campaign at Forest Green Rovers.

The dates and times for Northampton's Papa John's Trophy group games have been confirmed.

The Cobblers who have been placed in Southern Group D, will begin their campaign by heading to Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday, August 31, for a 7pm kick-off.

Walsall will then visit Sixfields on Tuesday, October 5, also at 7pm, before Town end their group stage by hosting Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Tuesday, November 2, again at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticket details will be confirmed in due course.