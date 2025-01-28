Colin Calderwood

Cobblers have confirmed the return of Colin Calderwood as technical director.

Calderwood returns to the club having most recently been with Southampton, where he worked with Russell Martin to help Saints win promotion back to the Premier League last May. That followed a successful spell at Sixfields as assistant manager to Jon Brady between 2021 and 2023, again playing a key role in steering Cobblers to promotion from League Two.

The vastly experienced 60-year-old also achieved promotion to the Championship whilst assistant head coach at Blackpool. Prior to that, as a manager, Calderwood led the Cobblers to promotion in 2006 before doing likewise at Nottingham Forest. He has also been assistant manager at Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

His success as a coach followed a top class playing career that saw him represent the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, as well as Scotland at international level, appearing at Euro 96 and in the 1998 World Cup. He finished his career with 36 international caps.

"We are delighted to welcome Colin Calderwood back to the club," said chairman Kelvin Thomas. "Colin needs no introduction to supporters, his vast knowledge, experience and contacts are a huge asset and he has worked with Kevin Nolan before when both were at Newcastle United. Kevin credits Colin with being a big influence on his career.

"Kevin was very keen to work with Colin and we are thrilled he is coming back to the club having been working in the Premier League this season.

"Colin's focus initially will be as part of the coaching staff, on the training ground on a day to day basis, but as move forward in the medium term he will begin to step away from the day to day to head up all of the club's footballing operations, including overseeing the recruitment work."