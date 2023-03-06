Cobblers confirm appeal to overturn Aaron McGowan's red card against Crawley Town

Cobblers have appealed the red card shown to Aaron McGowan during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Crawley Town.

The referee's report confirms McGowan was dismissed for ‘violent conduct’ but the club have lodged an appeal against that decision. The incident occurred in the 72nd minute when McGowan tangled with Jack Roles whilst waiting for a throw-in to be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There appeared to be very little contact between the two but Roles crumpled to the ground clutching both his face and his leg. Referee Ross Joyce consulted with his linesman before showing the Cobblers defender a straight red card. Roles needed treatment but was fine to carry on.

The result of the appeal is expected to be known on Tuesday afternoon. McGowan is currently facing a three-game ban.