Will Hondermarck

Cobblers have signed midfielder William Hondermarck on a permanent deal after agreeing an ‘undisclosed fee’ with League One club Barnsley.

The 22-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract at Sixfields and confirmation of his arrival ends Northampton’s 12-month pursuit of the player. Town boss Jon Brady first tried to sign Hondermarck last January and has tracked the player ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in France, Hondermarck is an energetic, athletic central midfielder who has been signed with the long-term in mind. Although he is back fit and available for selection following an ankle operation in November, it might not be until next season when Cobblers fans see the best of him.

The Republic of Ireland youth international joined Barnsley from Norwich City in 2021 and made 17 appearances during his time at Oakwell. He started three Championship games and came off the bench in six others for the Reds last term. He has chalked up another seven appearances in League One this season before suffering an ankle injury in the autumn.

Hondermarck was born in France but raised in Dublin, Ireland, and impressed with Drogheda United in the League of Ireland before heading to England where he joined Norwich. He also enjoyed a short spell on loan with Harrogate Town during the 2020/21 campaign.