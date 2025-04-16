Cobblers community project shortlisted for EFL award

Food waste award

The Northampton Town Community Trust's 'Cobblers Tackle Food Waste' project has been shortlisted for the EFL Green Club Award, sponsored by IMG, at the 2025 EFL Awards.

Cobblers Tackle Food Waste is a groundbreaking campaign to reduce food waste, in partnership with Final Third and Planet League. The aim of the project is to use the power of football to bring together the people of Northamptonshire and reduce food waste throughout the county.

The Northampton Town Community Trust has been encouraging football fans, schools, businesses, community groups and everyone in the wider Northants community to tackle food waste in innovative ways. Challenges include turning leftovers into delicious new meals and transforming vegetable peelings into crisps.

Phillip Smith, Chief Executive of Northampton Town Community Trust, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see Cobblers Tackle Food Waste recognised on a national stage. This project is a brilliant example of how football can drive real change beyond the pitch — empowering our community to live more sustainably and making a positive impact on the environment.

"Being shortlisted for the Green Club Award for the third season in a row is a testament to the fantastic work and commitment both the club and Community Trust have to sustainability and excellent recognition for everyone who’ve been playing their part in tackling food waste across Northamptonshire.”

The project has been shortlisted alongside Blackburn Rovers' Sustainability learning conference and Carlisle United's Komatsu Climate heroes campaigns. The winner will be announced live at the EFL’s annual ceremony in London on Sunday 27 April, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 8:30pm.