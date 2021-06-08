Cobblers closing in on their second signing of the summer

Jon Brady.

Cobblers are closing in on their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Manager Jon Brady hopes to have confirmation of an 'exciting' new player over the next 24 hours, adding to the earlier capture of striker Nicke Kabamba.

Brady said. “It has certainly been a very busy few weeks with Martin (Foyle) coming in and getting through a lot of work, speaking to a lot of people, working his way through a lot of recommendations and working very hard to help us strengthen the squad.

"We have also met a few times as a recruitment committee and it is wonderful to also be able to have Graham Carr call his contacts to get feedback on players. It certainly adds another level of research for us as a club.