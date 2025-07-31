Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Cobblers’ long search for a striker finally seems set to bear fruit after Kevin Nolan confirmed on Thursday evening that they just need to 'dot the i’s and cross the t’s’ with one of their targets when speaking to BBC Radio Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town have been talking to a number of attacking players over the last few weeks as they try to bolster their forward line before the new League One season starts at Wigan this weekend, but Nolan is especially fussy when it comes to his number nines and is therefore prepared to wait for the right one.

"You have to be picky because there are a lot of different things I want from my strikers and it’s a specialised position,” Nolan explained on the Cobblers Show. “Everyone says it’s all about goals but he has to be able to start attacks and start our press. There are so many things you have to look at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone who’s scored 20 goals somewhere else might not score 20 goals for us because we might play a totally different way to what that player is used to. We have to be a team and I want all of my players to score goals – even wing-backs and centre-backs at set-pieces. It can’t all be on the number nine.

"I have a lot that I demand from my number nine and I have recognised a few that can do that and we’re speaking to them. We’re just waiting on one. We just need to dot the i's and cross the t's and we should be good to go. Fingers crossed that he’ll be in before the weekend.”