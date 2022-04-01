Cobblers clash 'one of Mansfield's biggest games of the season' as Stags aim to make history

Nigel Clough.

Mansfield Town can make a slice of club history if they manage to see off one of their main rivals for promotion in tomorrow's humdinger of a contest at Field Mill.

The Stags welcome third-placed Cobblers to Field Mill hoping to make it 11 successive home league wins, something they have never previously achieved.

Promotion contenders Exeter, Swindon and Tranmere have all left Mansfield empty-handed during the current 10-game winning streak, although all of their last five games have been away from home.

Nigel Clough's team follow the visit of Cobblers with another away trip to Forest Green Rovers next Tuesday.

“If we can get something from the home game with Northampton, that's vital," said Clough. “It will be one of our biggest of the season, no doubt.

“It will feel similar to the Exeter one a couple of weeks ago when we played on the Friday night.

“If you can get a positive result against one of your rivals, who are currently in an automatic spot, it makes a huge difference.

“Then Tuesday at Forest Green will be our most difficult game of the season.

“It's really unfortunate how the fixtures have fallen with so many away games in one spell and also the fact we've got to play the best team in the league twice in your last eight games. But we can't do much about that.