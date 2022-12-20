Cobblers clash an 'opportunity for us to put a marker down', says Carlisle boss Simpson

Tonight’s League Two fixture away at promotion rivals Northampton is an ‘opportunity’ for Carlisle United to ‘put down a bit of a marker’, according to manager Paul Simpson.

It’s third against seventh at Sixfields on Tuesday evening and just six points separates the two teams ahead of kick-off. It will go down to three if Carlisle prevail but, should it go the other way, Cobblers would put some breathing space between themselves and the chasing pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just look at, if I compare the two sides, us and them, there’s not a hell of a lot between us,” said Simpson. “We’ve just got to make sure we go and perform, that’s what matters.

Paul Simpson

“What’s happened in previous games has gone, it’s about how we cope with each other. We’ve got to make sure we have seven or eight players win their individual battles, and if we do that hopefully we’ll come out on top.

“I’ve said this a few times, we have an opportunity to put a bit of a marker down. If we can get a result away from home, it’s one of those where when the results come through, football supporters up and down League Two will look and go ‘wow, Carlisle are there and mean business’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s what we’ve got to do. There’s been many years where nobody worried about Carlisle United at the top end of the league. We’ve got to make sure we’re still doing it properly, going about our business right. If we do that I think we’ve got enough qualities to make a real good game of it. Competing with teams at the top end is where everybody wants to be.”

It’s been two and a half weeks since either side were in action due to the poor weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson added: “Our players will know what Northampton are about, we’ll know what threats they are, we’ll know they’ve got somebody in (Sam) Hoskins who is scoring goals for fun, like Kristian Dennis is.

“They’ve got Pinnock who is a really creative player, like Jordan Gibson is for us. We know they’re solid defensively, like we are. It will be a match-up and it’s about how many of our players can come out on top in their own individual battles. That’s the challenge for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Sam Hoskins, I’ll be honest, I didn’t take a lot of notice of him at the start of the season. It was only when somebody was talking about how many goals Kristian Dennis was getting, I was thinking well he must be leading goalscorer, and suddenly I’m told Hoskins is.

“He’s obviously doing really well to be ahead of Denno, who’s had a great start to the season. It tells me he’s doing really well, especially as a wide player.

Advertisement Hide Ad