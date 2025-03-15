Cobblers claim crucial point as runaway league leaders Birmingham are held at Sixfields

Dara Costelloe tussles with Birmingham City's Ben Davies at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers put in a monumental shift to claim a superb and deserved point against Championship-bound Birmingham City as they held the runaway League One leaders to a hard-earned 1-1 draw at Sixfields on Saturday.

Town were particularly outstanding in the first half and had the table-toppers rattled as they hassled and harried them all over the pitch, and they fully deserved the lead that was given to them by Tomoki Iwata’s 17th minute own goal.

The home side took 10 shots to Birmingham’s two in the opening 45 minutes, an accurate reflection of their superiority and dominance, but it was not enough to stay ahead at the break as former Cobbler Keshi Anderson headed the Blues level in first half stoppage-time.

The second half was dominated by the away side, but Cobblers worked incredibly hard and defended with nous and determination to keep the high-fliers at bay and earn their second draw against the big-spenders this season.

With Burton winning at Shrewsbury, it was a crucial point too as it keeps Kevin Nolan's side six above the drop zone.

With parts of the East Stand open for the first time, the attendance of 7,947 at Sixfields was the highest for any Northampton home game since 1987.

Tyler Roberts was ineligible to face his parent club so Tyler Magloire came into the back three and Sam Hoskins played further forward in the only change from last week’s win at Leyton Orient.

Birmingham’s possession-based style was evident from a very early stage and the visitors had virtually all of the ball in the opening 10 minutes but the majority of it was inside their own half and a long way from Town’s goal.

The first half chance, in fact, fell to Cobblers when Mitch Pinnock’s cross was stabbed goalwards by a Dara Costelloe but a defender got in the way to deflect the shot over.

The home side were excellent in the first 15 minutes and they carried all of the attacking threat as Cameron McGeehan’s ambitious half volley flew over before Dara Costelloe forced an error that led to Hoskins shooting onto the roof of the net.

Town’s aggressive pressing was causing all kinds of problems and it led to an entirely deserved opening goal on 17 minutes.

Birmingham made a complete mess of trying to play out from the back and, with goalkeeper Ryan Allsop out of his goal after playing a pass, Costelloe put Blues midfielder Iawata under pressure, so much so he diverted the ball into his own net.

Nolan’s men did not let up and continued to be positive and on the front foot and more tenacious work led to another chance on the half-hour as Terry Taylor delivered a wonderful cross and McGeehan held off the defender but headed over.

It felt vital that Cobblers reached half-time with their lead intact but the last attack of the half saw Birmingham draw level.

The home side dropped off a fraction and that allowed Christoph Klarer the space to cross and Anderson nipped between two defenders to powerfully head in.

Cobblers were always going to struggle to maintain their intensity across the whole game and Blues got more joy in playing through the thirds and finding dangerous areas in the second half.

Jay Stansfield missed a good chance to give them the lead, poking wide with only Lee Burge to beat, before Iwata’s shot deflected kindly for Burge to collect.

The screw was gradually being turned and the pressure intensified and Cobblers survived another scare when Willum Willumsson ghosted in unmarked but headed wide.

It was still level going into the final 10 minutes and Town were working immensely hard to keep their visitors at bay, and they did not entirely go away as an attacking threat, highlighted when Costelloe poked a half chance straight at Allsop.

Substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz fired over before eight added minutes provided Birmingham with plenty of time to grab a winner and they nearly did so when a deflected cross had to be clawed away by Burge.

Alfie May also went close, denied by Burge, but helped by a record-breaking crowd at Sixfields, Cobblers would not be denied a terrific and deserved point and the supporters showed their appreciation with a roar of approval at the full-time whistle.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, Magloire, Dyche, McGowan © (Koiki 85), Odimayo (Eyoma 69), Pinnock, Taylor, Perry (Hondermarck 77), McGeehan, Hoskins, Costelloe. Subs not used: Tzanev, Willis, Wilson, Fosu

Birmingham: Allsop, Sampsted, Klarer ©, Davies, Cochrane (Bielik 86), Paik, Tomoki, Dowell, Willumsson (Jutkiewicz 82), Anderson (Hansson 62), Stansfield (May 82). Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Hanley, Leonard

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 7,947

Birmingham fans: 1,379