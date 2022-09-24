Cobblers' character delights Brady as he explains half-time changes that led to Stockport County win

Harvey Lintott heads in his first professional goal. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was delighted with the character of his players after Saturday’s 2-1 comeback victory over Stockport County at Sixfields.

Town were desperately out-of-sorts during a lacklustre and lethargic first-half and they trailed at the break following a 12th-minute header from former player Fraser Horsfall.

Brady made changes at the break, sending on Kieron Bowie and Danny Hylton, and that did the trick as Cobblers improved out of sight with Sam Hoskins firing home his 11th of the season before Harvey Lintott’s first professional goal completed the turnaround.

"I'm really pleased with the character of the group,” said Brady. “As everyone knows, we made a conscious effort to bring in younger players and for those youngsters to help dig out a result like that, it just shows how much character we have at this club.

"Last year, we only picked up two points from losing positions and I said at the start of the season that we wanted to turn that around. We already have seven points from 10 games after being behind.

"Obviously I don't want to be down in games but I think that shows everyone at this football club - staff, players, fans - how much character there was in the team today.”

Explaining the thinking behind his changes, Brady added: "Our quality from the back up to the forward line wasn't good in the first-half and we needed more physicality up top so we changed it and I thought it really worked.