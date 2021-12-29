Cobblers 'champing at the bit' to get back on the pitch

It's now 18 days since Cobblers beat Harrogate in their last game before COVID hit the squad.

Cobblers are 'champing at the bit' to return to action after almost three weeks without a game, according to manager Jon Brady.

There has been talk of a 'circuit-breaker' within the EFL following a series of postponements across the festive period.

Just two League Two fixtures - Barrow v Oldham and Swindon v Stevenage - are going ahead as planned on Wednesday evening, with Cobblers' trip to Scunthorpe one of the many EFL matches to suffer at the hands of COVID.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be three weeks since Town last played when they do eventually return to the pitch, providing Saturday's game at Swindon goes ahead.

"We've effectively had a break so we're champing at the bit to get back to it," said Brady.

"We're just trying to support what the EFL are asking us to do and make sure we follow all the guidelines and the protocols that are in place.

"We want to continue and we want to push on but we need to see what happens because the health and wellbeing of the country is the most important thing."

Brady has stayed in regular contact with his isolating players.

"You try and plan as best as you can but our numbers have obviously dwindled," he added.

"I've made phone calls to most of the players with COVID just to make sure they are OK and to check on their wellbeing.