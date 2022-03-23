Cobblers chairman Thomas 'relaxed' after Cilldara threaten legal action against WNC over Sixfields land deal

Kelvin Thomas.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says the club will not concern itself with any potential legal battle between West Northamptonshire Council and Cilldara over the land deal at Sixfields.

Private developers Cilldara Group have written to WNC giving notice of their intention to apply for a judicial review into the decision after cabinet approved a £2million deal with the club for the 22 acres of toxic land earlier this month.

However, whilst that could delay things further down the line, Thomas says the club are 'relaxed' about the situation.

"Any delay is a problem, there's no question about that, but just because you have made a decision doesn't mean you have done it wrong or you have made a mistake," said Thomas.

"Someone is going to disagree with that decision and Cilldara obviously do so they have a process to go through now, but it doesn't impact us.

"One of the best things for us about this is that no-one is looking at the club now and saying we've done something wrong. We have gone through the process and we have done what we needed to do.

"I think it's fair to say that nobody can say this was not a transparent process. You would have to have some kind of agenda to say that because it's the most transparent and robust process that either I or the club have ever been through.

"Cilldara's bid actually resulted from the fact it was so transparent because it only came through when the cabinet papers came out so the council will robustly defend the transparency of their process.

"We've had full council meetings, we've had cabinet meetings and there has been a lot of opportunity for people to speak but we have to be relaxed about it because we can't impact it.

"A judicial review doesn't actually say a decision is wrong, the council can only be reviewed on their process so if they are confident they followed the appropriate process and got all the legal advice, then we can't really concern ourselves with that.