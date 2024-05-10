Cobblers chairman says club should be 'proud' after new attendance high
The last time the club recorded a higher average attendance was way back in 1967/68, some 56 years ago. Attendances are also up more than 50 per cent in a decade.
Only champions Portsmouth filled a higher percentage of their stadium on average over the course of the League One season.
"The attendances are very good and we should be very proud of that," said chairman Kelvin Thomas. "When we came in, we always said we would look to improve the club and everyone can see we are in a much better place than when we arrived.
"The attendances are really encouraging and the dynamic is changing, we have a lot of younger fans attending now and that is great for the future of the club. There is a good atmosphere at Sixfields and our fans are having fun watching their team."
Talking in an end-of-season interview, Thomas also spoke about new investor Nigel Le Quesne joining the club's board of directors and the permanent appointment of Ian Sampson as Jon Brady’s assistant manager.
"Nigel has been great," continued Thomas. "I have got to know him over the last few months. He has invested in the club, he has purchased shares and we are pleased to have him and his expertise on board. I am sure he will be an asset to the club.
"It was good to get the Ian Sampson appointment confirmed last week. We always said we would look at things at the end of the season and he was the natural choice.
"There is a good relationship between Sammo and the rest of the staff. He stepped up when Colin (Calderwood) left and he has done a fantastic job and we are pleased to have him confirmed and in place.”