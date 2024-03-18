Cobblers CEO James Whiting recovering in hospital after being taken ill

James Whiting

Northampton Town Football Club have announced that chief executive James Whiting is currently recovering in hospital after being taken ill last week.

Whiting, who has been Cobblers’ CEO for nearly nine years, is expected to make a full recovery but no timeframe has been announced for his return to work. He is currently undergoing further tests in the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: “Last week was a tough week for the club but we are pleased to say that James seems to be recovering well and getting stronger. We thought it was good to let people know as James is an important and popular part of the club and is missed when not at games.

“When things like this happen it always shows what this club is about and the way that the staff, partners and friends have rallied round is wonderful to see.

“There is currently no timescale on when James will return to work but he is expected to make a full recovery. He certainly has the club's full support while he recovers and we are supporting James and his family as much as possible. In terms of the operational aspects we have a very strong management team in place and I can help out with some of what James does in the interim.

“We are sure all supporters will join us in sending their very best wishes to James for a full and speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing James back at games in due course.”