Cobblers might not be able to compete financially with some of the big boys in League One next season but chief executive James Whiting says their transfer budget this summer will be ‘competitive’.

Derby County, Portsmouth and potentially Sheffield Wednesday are just some of the huge clubs Northampton will come up against in the 2023/24 campaign following promotion back to the third tier.

But the transfer budget will naturally be increased and with so many players already under contract, plus an impressive recruitment record in recent summers, Whiting is confident the club can compete without spending beyond their means.

Kelvin Thomas

"The budget will be increased as you would expect,” he confirmed. “It needs to be to be competitive. Players naturally earn more money at that level but there are some huge clubs in League One with some budgets that we can't compete with.

"But we believe that with everything we do here and those little gains we can make here and there, and with fantastic recruitment, with good coaching staff and with the good players we already have, we believe we have a good chance to go and be ultra competitive.

"There's a balance to be had and that's something me and Kelvin (Thomas) speak about a lot because we have a responsibility to the club. Football isn't sustainable right now because it relies on owner funding and we're no different and we're thankful for Kelvin and David (Bower) in that regard.

"But we are trying to make the club as sustainable as possible and decisions need to be the right decisions for the short, medium and long term.”

Whiting was full of praise for the support provided by Thomas and Bower following Town’s promotion from League Two.

"Rightly so much credit goes to the players and coaching staff but we have to give huge credit to Kelvin and David as well,” he added. "They've continued to really support me and support the staff and Jon Brady and continue to invest and take us forward.

