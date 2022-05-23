Fraser Horsfall

Cobblers’ out-of-contract defender Fraser Horsfall has been linked with a move to Championship club Bristol City.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign at both ends of the pitch with Northampton and scored nine goals in helping the team finish fourth in League Two, narrowly missing out on promotion.

He played 53 games in all competitions and was also a mainstay of a defence that kept 21 clean sheets.

Horsfall has been offered a new deal to remain at Sixfields but his performances have attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere with Bristol City ‘leading the race’ for his signature, according to Bristol World.

Several League One clubs are also said to be keeping an eye on developments and could make an offer for the former Macclesfield defender.