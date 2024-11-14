Tyler Magloire

Jon Brady admits Cobblers cannot afford to lose anymore players to injury with up 15 either out or doubtful for Saturday’s game at Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Roberts, James Wilson and Jack Sowerby should all be back in contention having missed the draw at Birmingham for various reasons, but Brady is still having to deal with a remarkably long list of absentees.

As well as all the injuries, Cobblers will also be without their top scorer at Bloomfield Road after Cameron McGeehan picked up his fifth booking of the season against Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I take myself out of the equation and think about the players who work so hard to get themselves fit, it’s frustrating,” said Brady.

"Someone like Tyler Magloire, he’s worked tirelessly to come back from injury and he’s looking strong and back to his best and then he suffers another unfortunate injury. On the human side, it’s really frustrating to see that player feel down again and that's tough.

"We just have to constantly find a way and we’ve been good at that. You find one solution, and then another one, and then another one. It’s credit to the players and their flexibility and their resilience to say ‘I’ll play there’ or “I’ll do that job’ even if it’s unfamiliar to them.

"It’s a strength of the players and it does galvanise you but we are at the point now where we can’t lose anymore. We had to play a lot of the young ones the other night and that showed the difference between youth level and first-team level.

"We just have to hope we get some luck come our way and the group that’s currently available stays fit and well for the next few weeks.”