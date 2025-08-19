Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan felt Cobblers were ‘by far the better team’ but he was left to rue missed chances after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

The Imps started well at Sixfields and led 1-0 through Freddie Draper’s sweet 20th minute volley, but Northampton dominated thereafter as Tyrese Fornah, Cameron McGeehan, Conor McCarthy and Elliott List all squandered presentable opportunities to leave them without a win this season.

"The thing is we haven’t scored a goal but we should have,” said Nolan. “We need to be more ruthless. We gave them a few moments in the first half but the opportunities were there and I thought we were by far the better team throughout the game, especially in the second half.

"The lads grew in confidence but we just couldn’t put the ball in the net and sometimes it’s like that and at the moment we’re going through one of those periods, but e’ve just got to find a way.

"I’m very pleased with a lot of it but I’m not happy about losing, especially at home. But I think they will go home feeling they have got away with one tonight and if they don’t, I’d be very surprised, but fair play, they stood up to it and made blocks. For all the positives I saw, it doesn't matter if you don't put the ball in the net.”