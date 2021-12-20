Cobblers' Boxing Day clash with Walsall called off due to COVID

Sixfields.

Cobblers have confirmed that their Boxing Day clash with Walsall will not go ahead as planned due to COVID.

Northampton's League Two fixture against Barrow was one of 19 EFL games to be postponed at the weekend after the club registered a number of positive tests.

And they will also be unable to fulfil a squad for Boxing Day following another round of testing, with other EFL games also expected to be called off for the same reason.

A decision on next week's trip to Scunthorpe United has not yet been made.

A club statement said: "Northampton Town Football Club are very disappointed to announce that the Boxing Day Sky Bet League Two fixture with Walsall has been suspended.

"The club informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Sixfields due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement. In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

"Supporters are asked to keep their tickets safe as tickets and packages purchased for the game will be valid for the rearranged date.