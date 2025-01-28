Cobblers boss Nolan saw ‘more positives than negatives’ in Bolton defeat

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan believes his side remain on an upward trajectory after again seeing more positives than negatives in their performance during Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at Bolton.

George Thomason caught Town napping from a short corner to give Bolton an early lead but Liam Shaw quickly levelled and the visitors would have been good value had they gone into half-time all square.

However, Shaw’s own goal just before the break proved a big moment in the game and Cobblers struggled to create anything in the second half, with Aaron Collins sealing Bolton’s victory late on.

"I’m obviously disappointed with the early goal we conceded and the manner of it,” said Nolan.

“I didn’t think it was a corner – in fact I’m sure it wasn’t – but I’m not going to harp on about that.

"The lads showed character to get back into the game and it was a bit of quality to get the equaliser, but to lose the goal just before half-time was disappointing. It’s a totally different mindset and team talk if it’s 1-1.

"But second half, we dominated in lots of periods. We knew that Bolton would put it in behind us and we had to be aware of that but they hit us on the break and you see the quality they have.

"But overall I thought it was much better in possession. Can we eradicate those goals? I’m pretty sure we can.

"That’s the most disappointing thing tonight, but we know where we are and I’m seeing more positives than negatives and I’m really pleased about that.”