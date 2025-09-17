Cobblers boss Nolan happy to have 'full quota' of players available ahead of busy spell

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan says he has a 'full quota of players' to choose from for this weekend's Sky Bet League One clash at Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are no fresh injury concerns for Town following their 1-0 win over Blackpool last Saturday, meaning the only players unavailable to Nolan are long-term absentees such as Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw.

The rest of the group is fit, firing and ready to go, and Nolan says he is going to need that squad depth as the team prepares for a hectic few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting with Saturday's trip to Adams Park, the Cobblers have nine matches to play in little more than a month, with a clutch of midweek matches, and it is going to be a testing time.

"We have a full quota of players now, and we are going to need them," said Nolan.

"We have got big games coming up, we go Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday, and we need them to keep pushing the lads who are wearing the shirt at the minute.

"I am really pleased with how they are all supporting each other, the camaraderie within the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Kyle Edwards, Michael Jacobs and Kamarai Swyer have yet to feature for the club since signing, and Nolan added: “I am looking forward to seeing the news lads getting on the pitch, I am looking forward to seeing new faces as well, so we are in a good place at the minute.

"Hopefully that will continue from now until the end of the season."