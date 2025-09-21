Cobblers boss Nolan explains absence of Guinness-Walker and Eaves

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan has explained the absence of defender Nesta Guinness-Walker and striker Tom Eaves from the squad for Saturday's 2-0 Sky Bet League loss at Wycombe Wanderers.

Both were missing from matchday 18, with Nolan confirming they weren't on duty at Adams Park due to hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

"Tom has felt something in his groin, and we are going to take that week by week, and see how he goes," said the Cobblers boss

"Nesta felt something in his hamstring, but with him we are talking days rather than weeks, and we will be really cautious with both of them.

"Nesta had an injury early on and missed a lot of pre-season, so we will build him back up and do the right things to make sure we don't miss him for too many games.

"I am expecting him back in training this week, but Eavesy will probably be a bit longer."

The pair not being available was a blow for Nolan, but added that he has complete faith in the squad he has put together, and that means he will not take any chances with any players.

"Nesta has been brilliant for us, but we don't need to risk players," said the Town boss.

"What we don't want to be doing, when they do feel a bit of tightness in a calf, thigh, hamstring or anything, we don't need to risk it, because we don't want to be without them for five, six or seven weeks.

"We have a squad that I believe and I am really happy with, and I have been really pleased with what they have done.

"We stand all together, but on Saturday we just didn't produce what we are all about."