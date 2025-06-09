Cobblers boss Nolan bolsters goalkeeping options with signing of Fitzsimons

The Cobblers have signed former Notts County and Chesterfield goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons

The Cobblers have bolstered their goalkeeping options with the signing of experienced shot-stopper Ross Fitzsimons on a one-year contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitzsimons will join from National League side Scunthorpe United on July 1, fresh from an award-winning season as he helped the Iron achieve promotion from the Vanarama National League North alongside Brackley Town.

The 31-year-old made 44 appearances for Scunthorpe and kept 27 clean sheets, breaking a 100-year club record as he was part of a defence that conceded only 30 goals in the league all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His efforts won him the goalkeeper of the year award at the National Game Awards, which celebrate the best of non-League football.

Although he has played much of his football at National League level for the likes of Chesterfield and Weymouth, Fitzsimons has Football League experience, notching up 59 appearances for Notts County between 2017 and 2020.

His spell at Meadow Lane included him playing a full season under Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan when he was in charge of the Magpies.

Fitzsimons began his career as a youth trainee at Cystal Palace, and in all he has made close to 200 senior appearances, and will compete with Lee Burge and youngster James Dadge for the number one shirt at Sixfields.