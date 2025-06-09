Cobblers boss Nolan bolsters goalkeeping options with signing of Fitzsimons
Fitzsimons will join from National League side Scunthorpe United on July 1, fresh from an award-winning season as he helped the Iron achieve promotion from the Vanarama National League North alongside Brackley Town.
The 31-year-old made 44 appearances for Scunthorpe and kept 27 clean sheets, breaking a 100-year club record as he was part of a defence that conceded only 30 goals in the league all season.
His efforts won him the goalkeeper of the year award at the National Game Awards, which celebrate the best of non-League football.
Although he has played much of his football at National League level for the likes of Chesterfield and Weymouth, Fitzsimons has Football League experience, notching up 59 appearances for Notts County between 2017 and 2020.
His spell at Meadow Lane included him playing a full season under Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan when he was in charge of the Magpies.
Fitzsimons began his career as a youth trainee at Cystal Palace, and in all he has made close to 200 senior appearances, and will compete with Lee Burge and youngster James Dadge for the number one shirt at Sixfields.
