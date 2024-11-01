Cobblers boss hails 'fantastic tie' ahead of all-Northamptonshire FA Cup clash with Kettering Town this weekend

Ahead of Kettering Town’s FA Cup tie against Northampton Town on November 2, the Cobblers boss said the draw has been ‘great for the whole county.’

Northampton Town and will have home field advantage when the Poppies take the trip to West Northants on Saturday.

He said: “The draw has been great for the whole county, for everyone in the county it’s a fantastic draw. The first round of the FA Cup, obviously both teams want to win it. It’s a lot more highlighted in the county being two local teams.

Kettering Town will face Northampton Town in an FA Cup first round tie this weekend

"I played for Kettering and won a title with them, and the past history has been big, and they’re doing really well at the moment.”

The FA Cup tie this weekend is only the third time the teams have met in a competitive competition, the last coming in 1989 with Northampton Town came away from Rockingham Road with a 1-0 victory, also in the FA Cup.

This time out, Kettering Town boss, Richard Lavery, shared his anticipation ahead of the match against a team four divisions higher in the FA football pyramid.

He said: "It's a massive game, you couldn't write this draw could you? Especially for the club and the fans.

“From a personal point of view, and the fans' point of view it is the best draw you could ask for."

Northampton Town vs Kettering Town kicks off at 5.30pm, and will air live on BBC Two on Saturday, 2 November.