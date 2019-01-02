Cobblers boss Curle says decision to sell Kevin van Veen ‘suits all parties’

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says the decision to sell top scorer Kevin van Veen back to Scunthorpe United is one that ‘suits all parties’.

The Town manager said the player was ‘keen to make the move’ back to his former club, with the Dutchman having only left Glanford Park on January 30 last year to sign for the Cobblers for a six-figure fee.

Kevin van Veen has scored 10 goals for the Cobblers this season

Van Veen has enjoyed a decent first half of the season with the Cobblers, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, with seven of those coming in Sky Bet League Two.

But having now had three months to weigh up the squad he inherited from Dean Austin, Curle feels he can do without van Veen as he tries to mould a team into the ‘energetic style of play’ he wants.

“Kevin was keen to make the move and we think this suits all parties,” said Curle.

“I have spent the last few months assessing the squad to see what we have and where we need to look at things.

“For us, the squad was not balanced enough for the energetic style of play we want to produce and so there will be movement both in and out over both this transfer window and in the summer to allow us to address that balance.”

In all van Veen made 28 starts and 10 substitute appearances for the Cobblers, scoring 10 goals, with three of those coming from the penalty spot.

Under Curle’s management, van Veen scored six times in 19 appearances, with his most recent goal from the penalty spot in the 1-0 win at Crawley Town December 8.

His most recent goal from open play in the league was in the 2-2 draw with Grimsby Town on November 24.