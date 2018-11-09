Cobblers boss Curle misses out on manager of the month award to MK’s Tisdale

Keith Curle has missed out on winning the Sky Bet League Two manager of the month award for October.

The Cobblers boss was nominated for the award earlier in the week, but on Friday morning it was announced that Milton Keynes Dons boss Paul Tisdale is the winner.

Tisdale guided the Bletchley-based club to five wins and a draw in their six league two matches in the month, picking up 16 points to move up to second in the table behind leaders Lincoln City.

Curle was in the frame thanks to an excellent first month in the job at the PTS Academy Stadium, securing three wins, two draws and suffering just one defeat in the league In October – that loss coming at Milton Keynes.

The other nominees to miss out were John McGreal at Colchester and Micky Mellon at Tranmere, and winning boss Tisdale, who left Exeter City last summer to take over at MK is delighted to have made such a quick impression

He said: “Coming into a new club you always hope to hit the ground running and get some results, so we have done that and I am looking forward to the season ahead,” said

“Things are going really nicely, but I want to be very careful not to get too carried away.

“It is early days, I have certainly concentrated on the process of our performances, the results as nice as they are a product of that and there is a lot more work still to do, so forgive me but I am tempering all our excitement with knowing that it is only November and we have got a lot of games to go.

“But I’m very pleased with how it has gone so far and the way I have been welcomed into the club, there are lots of very good people here and it is a very nice place to be and I am very happy so far with the work that we have done.”

George Burley chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, and he

said: “After 10 successful years at Exeter, Paul has shown in just three months at MK Dons what an excellent manager he is.

“They had a near perfect October collecting 16 points from a possible 18 while conceding just two goals.”