Cobblers boss Brady wary of 'tough challenge' ahead at Wimbledon

Johnnie Jackson's men have not exactly set the world alight following their relegation from league one at the end of last season, winning just two of their seven games to date to sit in 15th place in the table.

They are six points worse off than the fifth-placed Cobblers, having won just one of their past six league games.

The Dons haven't won a league game on home soil since the opening day of the campaign back on July 30 when they were 2-0 winners over Gillingham, but Brady feels their results record may be misleading.

The Cobblers' only previous visit to Wimbledon's new Cherry Red Records Stadium was in March, 2021, and was played behind closed doors

"They are probably a side that I feel, from watching their recent games, have been playing very well and probably haven't got the points they deserve," admitted the Cobblers boss.

"It is an unrelenting league as well all know, and obviously you have to be at your best to earn the right to get those points.

"Overall I feel they are a strong squad, and we are preparing for a really tough challenge, but we know that if we are at our best then we can get the result down there that we desire."

The league two season is still very much in its infancy, and Brady feels that Wimbledon, just like the Cobblers, are at this moment in time a work progress.

"We are seven games into the season, and teams are always looking to improve," said the Town boss.

"We are certainly striving to improve with every game, and with every session that we do at the training ground.

"We are developing ourselves and I feel Wimbledon, with a new management team and a lot of new players as well, they are also trying to get the balance right.

"But that's not our concern, our concern is us and at the moment we feel as though we are in a good place.

"We are not taking that for granted, we are working hard every day, trying to be the best version of us.

"We will go down there, and if we have got all 11 plus our subs above the level of the game, then we feel that we can get the result we are after."