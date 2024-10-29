Cobblers boss Brady unhappy with officiating after 'frustrating' loss at Lincoln

Cobblers striker Tom Eaves is helped off the pitch after suffering a facial injury (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was deeply unhappy with the officials after his side were beaten 2-1 by Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Tariqe Fosu gave Town the lead inside two minutes at Sincil Bank before Tom Hamer levelled from a corner, a goal that Brady insisted should have been chalked off for a foul on Ben Fox.

The game was then drifting in the second half when Tyler Roberts, booked for a soft challenge before half-time, saw red for punching the ball away, and Lincoln seized the initiative with Erik Ring scoring an 88th minute winner.

"We started off well and we were in the ascendency and obviously we get the goal,” said Brady.

The Cobblers players and supporters celebrate Tariqe Fosu's early goal (Picture: Pete Norton)

“But their first goal, when you watch it back, it’s clear that (Bailey) Cadamarteri grabs Foxy around the arm and we’re not getting those breaks in the box.

“He’s just grabbed onto him and Foxy’s runner runs off him but he can’t get to him because he’s being held back and the officials miss it. That’s very frustrating and Lincoln then come back into it and for 20 minutes we were hanging on a bit.

"We made the change at half-time and the game calms down and we feel we had a foothold in the game but then there’s the red card.

"Tyler’s first booking is a 50-50 duel in the middle of the pitch and I cannot fathom how that can be a yellow card.

"The second one is inexcusable and yes, I agree, that should be a yellow card, and then we have to defend for 26 minutes with 10 men.

"We did brilliantly and we reduced them to shots from distance but we’re a bit too loose in the box and they have one real effort and they score from it.

"It’s unfortunate and it’s really tough to take.”