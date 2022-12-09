In fact, the Town manager says he doesn't 'have time to think about those sort of things' as he prepares his team for Saturday's crucial trip to Harrogate Town (ko 1pm).

Brady was nominated for the league two award, having claimed maximum points from the two matches played in November, both wins coming on the road in impressive style.

The Cobblers cruised past lowly Gillingham 2-0 and then outclassed promotion rivals Bradford City at Valley Parade, winning 3-1.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

But it wasn't enough to claim the honours as AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson won the award, the Dons securing two wins and a draw from their three matches played, including an impressive win over leaders Leyton Orient.

They also kept three clean sheets.

It is the second time this season Brady has been nominated and then overlooked, but the Australian is more concerned about how his team performs on any given matchday rather than receiving managerial awards.

"Those are things on the side," said Brady ahead of the announcement of Jackson as the winner.

"People can talk about those awards but they don't mean anything come Saturday if we don't get a good result or produce a good performance.

"I don't have time to think about those sort of things."

