Cobblers boss Brady says it was right for football to 'pause and pay its respects'

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes the football authorities made 'the right decision' to postpone all professional matches at the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

All games in the Premier League, EFL, National League and right down the football pyramid to grassroots level were called off on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

That means the Cobblers' trip to Walsall on Saturday was postponed, but Brady and his team will be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to London to take on AFC Wimbledon (ko 7.45pm).

The EFL announced on Monday that the whole midweek programme will be played, and Brady backed the decision for 'football to pause' and pay its respects.

The match at AFC Wimbledon will see all involved wearing black armbands, and the game will be preceded by a minute's silence as well as the playing of the National Anthem.

"I think it was a tough decision for the authorities to make, but I think in the end it was probably the right decision to do what they did," said Brady.

"Overall, we have adjusted our working week, worked hard and prepped the players, and we are ready to go for tomorrow night.

"We were ready to go at the weekend, like every football team in the country probably was, but for football to pause and pay tribute to our Monarch is, in my opinion, very good.

"We have adjusted our work, we feel we have got the balance right, but only tomorrow night will truly tell that."

Brady is an Australian, which is part of the Commonwealth, and he says he has always been a big fan of the Royal Family.

"We learned about it all straight away as you grow up, and how important being part of the Commonwealth is," said the Town boss.

"I know there is a thing in Australia about becoming a republic, but I have grown up in the era with the Queen and the Royal Family, and I love it, and my family does.