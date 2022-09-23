Cobblers boss Brady not fooled by Stockport's early-season struggles

The Hatters were tipped by many to be among the promotion challengers in Sky Bet League Two this season, having stormed to the National League championship last term.

That title win capped a remarkable rise back up the leagues for Stockport, who were relegated from the EFL back in 2011, and as recently as 2019 were doing battle with Brackley Town in the National League North.

There has been a lot of investment in the Hatters squad, and the bookies had them down as favourites to win Sky Bet League Two before a ball was kicked, but things have not gone as smoothly as manager Dave Challinor would have liked.

Leon McKenzie battles for the ball the last time that Stockport played at Sixfields, back in December, 2010 (Picture: Pete Norton)

They suffered a rude awakening on the opening day when they were 3-0 down at home to Barrow by half-time, and although they have claimed a couple of wins since, they come to Sixfields sitting 16th in the table, and 12 points adrift of third-placed Cobblers.

Stockport have won just one of the past nine matches in all competitions, and have been beaten in all four of their league games on the road so far, but Brady insists the Cobblers will not be taking their visitors lightly.

"It is funny how people set expectation levels for certain teams," said the Town boss.

"This is a tough league, as we have often said there are fine margins in the division, and having watched a lot of Stockport's play, they have done well in games.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is anticipating a tough afternoon for the Cobblers against Stockport County

"They have lost games by odd goals here and there, but you look at last season and there are teams in the league that didn't start well but came on strong.

"They have the strength in depth to potentially turn things around and make sure they come strong, but on Saturday we weill be aiming to make sure we play to the best of our ability and we are aiming to try and get the three points.

"It is not really my concern how they have fared, to be honest, but I can understand how people might put that expectation level against them.

"Saturday is all about us though, and about how we prepare ourselves before the game."

The Cobblers are set to be without both Shaun McWilliams and Tyler Magloire, who have siffered groin and hamstring injuries respectively in the past two matches, while the game could also come too soon for Danny Hylton, Akin Odimayo and Aaron McGowan.

Fraser Horsfall will make his first return to Sixfields since quitting the club in the summer to sign for Stockport.