Cobblers boss Brady left frustrated as injury crisis continues to bite at Sixfields

And he has hinted that the club could be forced into signing some reinforcements before the January transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

The Town manager was without eight first teamers for Saturday's Sixfields clash with Shrewsbury Town, with Shaun McWilliams the latest to be ruled out of action with a groin problem.

He joins fellow central midfielders Jack Sowerby and Ben Fox on the sidelines on the unavailability list, along with the likes of Sam Sherring, Ali Koiki, Akin Odimayo, Danny Hylton and Tyler Magloire.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady shows his frustration during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Shrewsbury Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And those eight could now be joined by right-back Aaron McGowan, who was forced off on the hour mark on Saturday with a groin issue.

The Cobblers have done exceptionally well to piece together a run of just three defeats in 13 Sky Bet League One matches despite those injury problems, but Brady having to constantly use the same players could now be taking its toll.

Town looked leggy and jaded during the 2-0 loss to the Shrews, with skipper Jon Guthrie admitting they failed to live with the 'physicality' of the visitors, and Brady admitted 'it is tough' for him and his coaching staff at the moment.

"The context to it is we have got eight players out," said the Cobblers boss.

"That is a lot in anybody's book, and we have players out that really make a difference and are not available.

"That is pretty tough to take at the moment, and we are finding it very frustrating.

"Then we have Aaron come off as well with a groin issue, and it is really tough."

On his lack of options to switch his team selection about, Brady added: "Louis (Appere) is coming on at the moment and we need to build his minutes, I can't start him right now.

"So we have probably got 11 or 12 to choose from, and you can't freshen up.

"But we just have to ride through it, and hopefully get some of those players back soon."

Central midfield is one of the main problem areas for the Cobblers at the moment with Sowerby, Fox and McWilliams all out, and Brady hinted all three could yet be missing for some time.

So is that an area the Cobblers could strengthen in the coming days?

"I would say with those players, I think we will be lucky if we get any back in February, so we will see," said the Town boss.